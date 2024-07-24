Sikkim Bags ‘PRAISE’ Awards 2023-24 Under PM SVANidhi

NET Web Desk

Sikkim, July 24: The Sikkim Urban Development department has bagged the prestigious Performance Recognition for Access to Financial Inclusion and Street Vendors Empowerment (PRAISE-2023-24) Award.

The award, presented by Union Minister for Urban and Housing Affairs Shri Manohar Lall Khattar in New Delhi on July 18, recognizes Sikkim’s outstanding performance under the PM Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PMSVANidhi) Scheme.

Sikkim secured the Second Rank among Hilly and North Eastern States, a testament to the state’s commitment to empowering street vendors and promoting financial inclusion.

Chief Minister Tamang congratulated the department, praising their hard work and dedication. He encouraged them to continue their efforts, aiming for further success.

The PMSVANidhi Scheme provides collateral-free loans of Rs. 10,000 with a one-year tenure to street vendors, supporting their economic growth and stability.