Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited Announces Special Electrical Services for Upcoming Durga Puja Festival

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 11, 2024: In light of the upcoming Durga Puja festival, Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) has issued an important public notice detailing temporary electrical connection services for marquees and related business establishments. This service aims to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the festival, which is a time of significant public and religious activity.

The notice specifies that individuals and organizations setting up Durga Puja pandals or similar temporary business establishments must adhere to the Indian Electricity Act and Tripura Electricity Regulatory Commission (TERC) regulations. They can apply for temporary electricity connections starting 30 days prior to the festival, and these services will remain available until the festival concludes.

Applications should be submitted at the nearest TSECL offices with relevant documents, and payments should be made in advance based on the load required. The rates for temporary connections vary based on electricity consumption and connection type.

There are three categories of support listed: Rs 850 for connection and Rs 300 for deposit with an additional Rs 60 per kilowatt-hour or fraction thereof; Rs 1200 for connection and Rs 500 for deposit with an additional Rs 60 per kilowatt-hour; Rs 2000 for connection and Rs 800 for deposit with Rs 60 per kilowatt-hour charged for consumption.

Important Guidelines: Temporary electricity connections cannot be used after the festival ends; Connection requests will only be entertained for specified electrical loads, and overloads are prohibited; The application deadline is 7 days before the festival starts; Consumers must ensure the electrical equipment installed at the pandals, including wiring, switches, lights, etc., meet safety standards; An inspection of the connection and equipment will be carried out by the electricity department.

Those failing to comply with the necessary rules may face disconnection or other penalties. TSECL has also issued a strong warning against any illegal tapping of power during the festive period.

TSECL has set up a dedicated helpline (Toll-Free Number – 1912) to handle consumer grievances and assist with any power-related queries during the festival period. Payments for temporary connections can be made directly at TSECL’s local offices, and consumers are urged to submit applications promptly to avoid delays in receiving services.

TSECL has appealed to the public to cooperate in making the Durga Puja festival safe and bright for all, underlining the importance of efficient and safe use of electricity during this time.

For further information and queries, applicants are advised to contact their nearest TSECL office or visit the official website.