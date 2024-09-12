Tripura’s Adong Jamatia Crowned Mister International India 2024

NET Web Desk

Agartala, Sept 12: Adong Jamatia, the 12th Mega Mister North East, has been crowned Mister International India 2024. He will represent India at the prestigious Mister International 2024 competition in the Philippines later this year.

Adong’s journey began when he won the Mega Mister North East title, impressing judges and fans with his charisma, fitness, and passion for social causes.

His selection as Mister International India has sparked nationwide excitement. He will compete against global contenders, aiming to bring home the coveted title.

Representing Tripura and the northeastern region’s rich cultural heritage, Adong is an inspiration to young Indians aspiring to make a mark on the international stage.