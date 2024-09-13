Tripura: Yogi Adityanath to Inaugurate Siddheshwari Temple on September 16, Himanta Biswa Sarma to Attend Ceremony; Sushanta Chowdhury Chairs Preparatory Meeting

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 13, 2024: A significant religious and educational development is set to take place in Tripura’s Mohanpur subdivision under West district with the inauguration of the Siddheshwari Mandir of Sri Sri Shantikali Seva Ashram on September 16. Alongside the temple inauguration, the foundation stone for a Veda school will also be laid marking a pivotal moment for the spiritual and educational scenario of the region.

To ensure the success of the upcoming events, a preparatory meeting was held on Friday at the boarding house of Siddheshwari Seva Mission. The meeting was chaired by Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury in presence of Minister of State for Industry and Commerce Brishaketu Debbarma, ADC Executive Member Runeil Debbarma, Vice-Chairman of Hejamara BAC Nihar Debbarma, District Magistrate of West Tripura district Dr. Vishal Kumar, and Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Mohanpur sub-division Subhash Datta. Maharaja Chittaranjan Debbarma, a notable figure of the Siddheshwari Mission was also present.

A major highlight of the event will be the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the Siddheshwari Temple, while Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will attend as the chief guest. Tripura Chief Minister Professor (Dr.) Manik Saha will grace the occasion as the special guest.

Other distinguished attendees include MDC Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarman, VHP Central Co-organization Chief Vinayak Rao Deshpande, Maharaja Chittaranjan Debbarma and various other dignitaries who will participate in the inauguration ceremony.

During the meeting, Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury called for the cooperation of officials from various departments and local citizens to ensure the smooth and successful execution of the grand inauguration. Discussions focused on the detailed planning and coordination required for the event, emphasizing the significance of the occasion for both religious and educational progress in the region.