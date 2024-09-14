Bridge Collapse Cuts off Assam-Mizoram Connectivity, Rescue Operation Underway

NET Web Desk

A vital bridge connecting Assam and Mizoram collapsed around midnight, leaving three trucks stranded and sparking chaos and panic in the region.

Two dumpers carrying stones for construction on the Bhaga-Sherkhan link road were crossing the bridge when it gave way, suspending the vehicles in mid-air above the river. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, although one driver was initially reported missing.

Local police mounted a rescue operation, and hours later, the missing driver was rescued from one of the vehicles. MP Parimal Suklabaidya arrived at the scene to survey the damage and supervise rescue efforts.

The bridge collapse has cut off four villages, stranding hundreds of vehicles on both sides of the river. Residents are facing difficulties accessing essential services, and frustration is growing.

Locals allege that overloading was the primary cause of the collapse, citing the frequent sight of heavily loaded dumper trucks on the bridge. They demand accountability from authorities responsible for maintaining the bridge.

While efforts focus on restoring normalcy, questions of negligence and responsibility will likely persist. An investigation into the incident is expected to determine the cause of the collapse and assign accountability.