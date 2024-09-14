Sikkim: District Administration Conducts Joint Inspection In Syari Constituency

NET Web Desk

A day-long joint inspection was conducted by the district administration, led by District Collector Tushar G Nikhare, IAS, and Area MLA Tenzing N Lamtha, to address various infrastructure issues in Syari Constituency.

The inspection team found that the PMGSY road at Lower Tathangchen was damaged due to heavy truck movement and lack of maintenance. Additionally, households in the area were partially and severely damaged due to landslides triggered by monsoon downpours.

The team inspected the recent slide below the newly constructed Police Outpost at Deorali and recommended protective measures to higher authorities. They also directed WR&DD to clean Khadi Jhora and address public concerns.

The team found pending road construction at Kopi Bari ward, where grading was not feasible, and directed the Roads & Bridges department to re-schedule the survey. They also found issues with JJM work in Jimpung ward and directed BDO/Nandok to resolve the issues.

The team directed the Roads & Bridges department to restore the disconnected road at Dhalal Goan and explore connecting the fair weather road to Nandok Gumpa to avoid risks to villagers.

The team found road damage near Starlight Academy, Rejay ward, caused by heavily loaded vehicles of Kundan Power Project Ltd. They also suggested conducting a land stability inspection by Mines, Minerals & Geological Department officials to address cracks and sinking land in Rejay ward.

The district administration assured prompt action on the identified issues, ensuring public safety and infrastructure development.