Protest Against Atrocities on Minorities in Bangladesh: Tripura’s Agore Gumut Sulani Chakma Samajik Parishad Submits Memorandum

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 2, 2024: Tripura’s Agore Gumut Sulani Chakma Samajik Parishad vehemently protesting against the escalating violence targeting minorities in Bangladesh’s hilly regions presented a six-point memorandum to the Sub-divisional Magistrate in Gandacherra under Dhalai district on Wednesday. The memorandum highlights growing concerns over attacks on Hindu and Buddhist minorities, reportedly supported by fundamentalist groups and elements of the Bangladeshi military.

The protest began with a large rally at Dak Bangla Chowmuhani in Gandacherra, where hundreds of participants voiced their demands. The march moved through various parts of the sub-divisional town, concluding in front of the Sub-divisional Magistrate’s office. A five-member delegation from the Samajik Parishad including Bikash Chakma, Nripen Chakma, Sagarjit Chakma, Joymoni Chakma and Gadaram Chakma formally submitted the memorandum.

The document called for immediate action against the perpetrators of violence and urged for compensation for the victims. Bikash Chakma, one of the protest leaders, spoke to the media, condemning the atrocities. He alleged that fundamentalist groups, with the backing of the Bangladesh military, are responsible for looting, arson, rape, and murders targeting minorities.

The memorandum was submitted with the intention of forwarding it to the Bangladesh government through the High Commissioner, demanding urgent steps to ensure the safety of minority communities and proper compensation for affected individuals.

Similar protests have been held across Tripura, including rallies by the Chakma and Mog communities in Sabroom, and by devotees in Belonia. Additionally, the ISKCON-led Jagannath Temple in Baikhora organized a rally condemning attacks on Hindu temples and communities in Bangladesh.