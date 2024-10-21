Anushka Teronpi Secures 1st Runner-up Title In Miss Assam 2024

NET Web Desk

Karbi Anglong, Oct 21: Anushka Teronpi, a prominent news anchor with Northeast Karbi Live, has achieved the title of 1st Runner-up in the Miss Assam 2024 pageant.

Her standout performance in the competition showcased her grace and talent, earning her recognition from judges and the audience alike. As a proud daughter of Manja, Anushka’s accomplishment brings honor to the Karbi Anglong community and serves as an inspiration for young people in the region.

Northeast Karbi Live congratulates Anushka on this significant achievement and looks forward to her continued success.