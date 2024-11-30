Tripura Minister Ratan Lal Nath Announces 5% Dearness Allowance for Power Corporation Employees

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 30, 2024: Tripura’s Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath announced a 5 percent dearness allowance for the employees of the Tripura State Power Corporation Limited (TSECL). The announcement was made during a press conference on Saturday, with the decision set to take effect from November 1.

Minister Nath highlighted the continuous efforts of the power corporation employees to maintain normal power services during the Puja days. “The employees have been working tirelessly, and as a result, the power corporation is likely the first PSU in the state to receive dearness allowance along with the November salary,” he stated. The implementation of this allowance will require an additional Rs 55 lakh per month.

Despite the emergence of TPTL and TPGL as separate PSUs, they continue to operate under the TSECL umbrella. “TSECL will pay the dearness allowance to these three companies together,” Nath confirmed. He also commended the employees, officers, and engineers for their commendable work during the recent floods, risking their lives to restore services. “For their dedication, they have been given a one-time small incentive allowance from the corporation,” he added.

Providing detailed statistics, Minister Nath revealed that the state currently has 11,24,918 electricity consumers, with 1,41,583 prepaid customers and 9,83,335 postpaid customers. In 2018, the number of electricity consumers was 7,21,955. The current electricity demand in the state is 250 MW, while the state generates 600 MW. This includes 18 MW from Rukia, 45 MW from Ramchandranagar, and 537 MW from Palatana.

The minister also detailed the sources of electricity from the central sector, including Loktak (11 MW), Kopili (8 MW), Kapili 2 (2.2 MW), AG BPP (14 MW), AG TPP (12 MW), DHEP (4 MW), RHEP (28 MW), Paltana (111 MW), BG TPP (49 MW), PARE (8 MW), and Manarchak (65 MW, currently closed). TPGL’s only power generation plant produces 18 MW. Currently, 60 MW of electricity is being supplied to Bangladesh, with an outstanding amount of Rs 135 crore, including late payment surcharges. “Bangladesh is paying its electricity arrears regularly,” Nath noted.

Addressing the electricity tariff, Nath explained that the last increase was on August 1, 2024, due to rising gas prices and inter-state electricity transport costs. “The price of gas per unit has increased from Rs 238.32 to Rs 704.29, a 196 percent rise. Inter-state electricity transport costs have risen from Rs 3.5 crore per month to Rs 12 crore per month, a 178 percent increase,” he elaborated.

Nath provided a breakdown of electricity users: 89,268 customers use 0-30 units, 3,33,856 use 0-50 units, 1,79,648 use 51-150 units, 66,342 use 151-300 units, and 31,953 use above 300 units. He also detailed the anti-hook line campaigns, with 540 campaigns conducted from April 1 to November 28, 2024, resulting in 3,041 hook lines being disconnected and 3,810 meters tested. “Electricity theft was detected in 549 cases, with a total fine of Rs. 1,56,32,596 imposed and Rs. 1,18,98,842 collected. Long-standing arrears of Rs. 1,16,69,613 have been collected through this campaign,” he said.

The minister urged residents to install solar panels under the PM Surya Ghar Mufti Bijli Yojana, with 9,959 registrations so far. “Out of these, 989 people have submitted all documents, and 982 have received feasibility approval,” he mentioned.

Regarding the progress of Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) in Agartala, Nath stated that the length of underground cable lines has increased from 203 kilometers in 2018 to 477 kilometers in 2024. “For the fiscal year 2024-25, we plan to install 21 kilometers of underground cables under Electrical Division No. 1, three 15 MVA power transformers, and 24.3 kilometers of 33 KV underground cables under Electrical Division No. 2. Additionally, 11.15 kilometers of 33 KV underground cable lines will be installed under the Capital Complex Division,” he concluded.