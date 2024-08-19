Nagaland’s Meritorious Students To Be Felicitated With Chief Minister’s Scholarship On August 24

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Aug 19: The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) is set to felicitate meritorious students of the 2023 and 2024 HSLC Examinations batch with the Chief Minister’s Meritorious Scholarship Fellowship. The award ceremony will take place on August 24 at the Capital Convention Centre, Kohima.

Dr. Kekhrielhoulie Yhome, MLA and Advisor for School Education and SCERT, will grace the occasion and present the awards. Eligible students are requested to attend in uniform, accompanied by one parent.

The list of eligible students is available on the NBSE website (nbsenl.edu.in) and the CMMSF HSLC 2023 & 2024 batch Whatsapp group.