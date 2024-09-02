Dimapur City Drowing In Garbage: Municipal Authorities Plans Strict Action

NET Web Desk

Dimapur, September 2: The Dimapur Municipal Council (DMC) is facing criticism for its inability to tackle the growing garbage problem in the city, despite regular collection efforts.

Areas like Midland, Nyamo Lotha Road, Signal Basti, and Marwaripatti have become notorious for garbage accumulation, posing significant environmental and health risks.

The lack of civic sense among residents and shop owners, who continue to litter despite regular waste collection, is exacerbating the issue.

To address the problem, the DMC plans to implement strict rules and regulations, mandate dustbins for businesses, and educate the public on responsible waste disposal practices. Citizen sensitization, community involvement, and enforcement by local leaders and organizations are crucial to transforming Dimapur from a dumping ground to a cleaner, healthier city.

The municipal council is under pressure to take concrete steps to address the garbage problem and restore the city’s cleanliness.