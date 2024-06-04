Tripura Health Secretary Kiran Gitte Inaugurates Key Training for AYUSH Centers; New Jan Arogya Samiti and NABH Certification to Elevate Health Standards

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 04, 2024: The Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Center AYUSH, now rebranded as Ayushman Bharat Arogya Mandir AYUSH is set to enhance its services to the general populace with the implementation of the Jan Arogya Samiti and the National Accreditation Board for Hospital and Healthcare (NABH) certification process.

A significant training event took place on Monday at the National Health Mission’s head office conference hall, marking a pivotal step in this initiative. The event was officially inaugurated by Kiran Gitte, the Secretary of the Health and Family Welfare Department.

In his address, Gitte emphasized the critical role of community health efforts in bridging the gap between government health initiatives and local communities. “Public health societies are instrumental in solving health-related issues at the community level. They act as a vital link between government health councils and the people, ensuring the delivery of better health services,” she stated.

The training session saw participation from notable figures including Dr. Sushant Kumar Aggarwal, Senior Program Officer of JHPIGO/NISHTH, Ranchi, Jharkhand; NHM Mission Director Binoy Bhushan Das; Member Secretary of the Health and Family Welfare Society Dr. Nupur Debbarma; and State AYUSH Mission Tripura Branch Officer Dr. Subrata Deb among others.

In his keynote speech, Gitte stressed the importance of regular meetings of the ‘Ayush Jan Arogya Samiti’ committees. “Monthly discussion meetings are essential for the continuous improvement and effective management of health services,” he remarked.

The initiative includes the formation of 38 Ayushman Bharat Arogya Mandir Ayush Jan Arogya Samitis by June 10, 2024. These committees will play a crucial role in the oversight and implementation of health programs at the grassroots level.

Community Health Officers and District Nodal Officers of Ayushman Bharat Arogya Mandir AYUSH underwent comprehensive training on the formation and functioning of the Jan Arogya Samiti and the NABH certification process. This training aims to equip them with the necessary skills to enhance healthcare delivery and ensure that the centers meet high standards of quality and service.

Dr. Sushant Kumar Aggarwal highlighted the significance of NABH certification in his address, stating, “Achieving NABH certification is a testament to the commitment to quality healthcare. It ensures that our health centers adhere to the highest standards and continuously strive for excellence.”

This training marks the beginning of a broader effort to integrate traditional AYUSH practices with modern healthcare services, thereby providing holistic and accessible healthcare solutions to people from all walks of life.