Nagaland Government Cracks Down On Packaged Drinking Water Sales

NET Web Desk

Kohima, July 26: In a bid to ensure public health and safety, the Nagaland government has imposed strict regulations on the sale of packaged drinking water in the state. As of now, only sellers with a Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) license will be allowed to sell packaged drinking water.

The Nagaland health department has issued a reminder to manufacturers and suppliers of packaged drinking water to obtain a BIS license before applying for a license or registration from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

The government has emphasized that providing clean and safe drinking water is not only a public health priority but also a fundamental human right. Manufacturers and suppliers must adhere to strict hygiene and safety standards to protect public health.

Furthermore, any packaged drinking water or mineral water brought into Nagaland from outside the state must have BIS certification to be allowed for sale.

Failure to comply with the guidelines will attract penalties under sections 58 and 63 of the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006, including imprisonment and fines. The Nagaland government’s directive aims to ensure that all drinking water available to the public meets high safety and quality standards.