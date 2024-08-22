Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Assam CM Urges Citizens Not To Politicize Marwari Community’s Apology Over Assault Case

No Comments
Posted in Assam, Featured, Northeast
NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Aug 22: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has appealed to citizens not to politicize the apology extended by the Marwari community for the alleged assault on a 17-year-old girl in Sivasagar district. The community leaders sought public forgiveness by following traditional Assamese customs, such as kneeling and offering ‘paan-tamul’ (betel leaves and areca nut).

Sarma emphasized that crime against women should never be tolerated, irrespective of community involvement. He noted that recent protests demanded legislative actions to protect land rights, employment, and language of indigenous people, as well as ensuring local youth employment in businesses owned by ‘non-Assamese’ people.

The Chief Minister’s appeal comes after widespread protests by social and political organizations against ‘non-Assamese’ business owners in Sivasagar district, following the alleged assault incident on August 13.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News