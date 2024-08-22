Assam CM Urges Citizens Not To Politicize Marwari Community’s Apology Over Assault Case

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Aug 22: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has appealed to citizens not to politicize the apology extended by the Marwari community for the alleged assault on a 17-year-old girl in Sivasagar district. The community leaders sought public forgiveness by following traditional Assamese customs, such as kneeling and offering ‘paan-tamul’ (betel leaves and areca nut).

Sarma emphasized that crime against women should never be tolerated, irrespective of community involvement. He noted that recent protests demanded legislative actions to protect land rights, employment, and language of indigenous people, as well as ensuring local youth employment in businesses owned by ‘non-Assamese’ people.

The Chief Minister’s appeal comes after widespread protests by social and political organizations against ‘non-Assamese’ business owners in Sivasagar district, following the alleged assault incident on August 13.