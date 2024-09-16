Manipur CM Attends Golden Jubilee Celebration Of AMWJU; Says “Media Must Strengthen To Dispel False Narratives”

NET Web Desk

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh attended the Golden Jubilee celebration of the All Manipur Working Journalists’ Union (AMWJU) at the Manipur Press Club in Imphal today. During his address, he highlighted the critical role of the media in strengthening democracy and giving voice to the people.

“The media plays a vital role in the effective functioning of democracy and raising the voice of the people,” said the Chief Minister. He also emphasized the need for the media to combat disinformation in the digital age, stating, “In this era of disinformation, the media must also strengthen its capabilities to dispel false narratives and uphold the truth.”

In a post on X, the Chief Minister announced the lifting of the internet ban in the state and urged responsible use of the internet. “The internet ban in the state will be lifted, and services will be restored. I urge everyone to use the internet responsibly and refrain from sharing or posting any unnecessary or inflammatory content that may disturb the peace and harmony in the state,” he wrote.

The event was a landmark in celebrating the contributions of journalists in Manipur over the past 50 years.