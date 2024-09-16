Manipur Government Extends Mobile Internet Ban In Five Districts for Five More Days

NET Web Desk

Imphal, Sept 16: The Manipur government has extended the ban on mobile internet services across five districts of the state for an additional five days, until 3:00 PM on September 20. The decision, announced in an official order on Sunday by the Commissioner (Home), was made after reviewing the current law and order situation.

The suspension affects mobile data services, including VSATs and VPNs, in the districts of Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur, and Kakching. The order, effective from September 15, was issued under Rule 2 of the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017, and signed by Commissioner Kumar.

The extension does not affect the state government’s earlier conditional relaxation of internet services via Broadband (ILL & FTTH), which was allowed on September 12. This partial restoration of internet services was subject to compliance with specific conditions.

The government has been monitoring the impact of the internet suspension, citing public safety as the primary reason for the extended restrictions.