Sikkim CM Participates In Indrajatra 2024 Celebrations In Gangtok, Reaffirms Commitment To Sikkim’s Cultural Heritage

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Sept 17: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay attended the Indrajatra event at Manan Kendra, emphasizing the festival’s significance in the Newar community and Sikkim’s rich cultural landscape.

Accompanied by Madam Krishna Rai, Tamang-Golay addressed the gathering, highlighting the government’s unwavering commitment to preserving and advancing the state’s diverse cultures, traditions, and languages.

“The responsibility of preserving local culture, traditions, and languages does not rest solely with the government; it is a collective duty that the entire community must embrace together,” Tamang-Golay stressed.

The Chief Minister also announced plans to increase Newari language teachers in schools, provided there are ample students learning the language.

The event featured cultural performances, including Kumara Dance, Bajrayogini Dance, and Unity Dance. The Sikkim Newar Guthi felicitated Tamang-Golay and Madam Krishna Rai for their support.

Present at the event were Cabinet Ministers, Lok Sabha MP, MLAs, dignitaries from Nepal, Assam, Manipur, Darjeeling, and Kurseong.

The Indrajatra event coincided with Vishwakarma Puja and the Prime Minister’s birthday, underscoring its significance in Sikkim’s cultural calendar.