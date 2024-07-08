Tripura CM Dr. Manik Saha Plans to Speak with Centre for Smart City 2.0, Praises PM Modi’s Development Vision

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 08, 2024: Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha expressed his intention on Monday to engage with the Centre to launch the Smart City Mission project 2.0 aiming to escalate developmental initiatives across the state. His remarks followed the ceremonial commencement of projects such as the enhancement of Shiv Bari Pond on Central Road in Agartala city, the renovation of a lake in Ujjan Abhoynagar and the Veterinary Hospital Lake under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme.

“Under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme, three ponds in Agartala city will undergo development and beautification. We’ve secured 90% of the funding from the Centre and the remaining 10% from the state,” stated Dr. Saha. He continued, “Similarly, the ongoing Smart City Mission has already allocated Rs 500 Crore for Tripura, facilitating significant infrastructural advancements. I intend to engage our leaders in Delhi to launch Smart City 2.0, akin to AMRUT 2.0, for sustained developmental strides.”

Dr. Saha highlighted the transformative changes in Tripura, emphasizing law and order improvements and infrastructural developments that have impressed visitors. “We’re committed to ongoing development efforts, aligned with PM Modi’s vision,” he affirmed. Addressing environmental concerns, he stressed the need for collective responsibility in maintaining lakes and ponds, lamenting past neglect during flood seasons.