Manipur: Arms Snatched From VDF At Thangmeiband MLA’s Farmhouse; Four Police Personnel Arrested

NET Web Desk

Unknown armed miscreants forcibly snatched three rifles and four magazines containing 80 live ammunition rounds from VDFpersonnel stationed at a farmhouse belonging to Thangmeiband MLA and spokesperson of Manipur Government Khumukcham Joykishan on Tuesday. The incident occurred at Leikinthabi under the jurisdiction of Sekmai Police Station, Imphal West District at around 8 pm.

In a swift response, Manipur Police arrested four police personnel and one individual on Wednesday, in connection with the arms snatching case. A statement by the Manipur Police control room said the arrested individuals have been identified as Meisnam Krishnadas (57 years), Maibam Shanjit Singh (34 years), Longjam Jayenta Singh (52 years), Oinam Banti Singh (30 years), all police personnel, and Mainam Bomcha (45 years). They have been remanded into 10 days of police custody for further investigation.

Following the arrests, Manipur Police launched a major operation on Wednesday, leading to the recovery of a significant cache of arms and ammunition at Sekta Awang Leikai, Imphal East. The recovered items include three INSAS rifles along with three magazines, one S. Calibre rifle with a magazine, one INSAS LMG rifle with a magazine, two AK-56 rifles with two magazines, 130 live ammunition rounds, two mobile phones, and nine miscellaneous items, including military fatigues. The recovered arms and ammunition were found at Sekta Awang Leikai, Imphal East District.

Further investigations are ongoing to uncover the full details of the incident and the involvement of the arrested individuals.