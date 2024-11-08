Dr BR Ambedkar’s Vision Was Inclusive Development for All, Says Tripura CM Dr. Manik Saha

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 07, 2024: Tripura Chief Minister Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha on Friday highlighted the state’s commitment to fulfilling Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s vision for an inclusive society, highlighting the government’s focus on advancing the educational, social, and economic status of marginalized communities.

Speaking at the B.R. Ambedkar Memorial Merit Award ceremony at the Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan in Agartala city, Chief Minister Saha stated, “Dr. Ambedkar aspired for a society free of discrimination, where all sections could progress equally. Today, our government is actively working to realize his dream.”

The event honored meritorious students from Other Backward Class (OBC) communities, providing one-time financial aid and education loans for financially weaker students. The state also awarded the prestigious Vidyasagar Socio-Cultural Award to distinguished OBC community members.

“The government is committed to empowering OBC, SC, and ST communities, focusing on educational and economic upliftment as top priorities,” Chief Minister Saha said.

He noted that OBCs currently represent about 24.5 percent of the state’s population, emphasizing, “Progress is only possible if every community moves forward together, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Bikas’.”

The ceremony also witnessed the distribution of the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Gold Medal to 40 OBC students who excelled in the state’s 2023 and 2024 secondary and higher secondary exams. “Today’s awards signify not just achievements in academics but also the state’s commitment to fostering equal opportunity,” the Chief Minister remarked, presenting medals and certificates alongside prominent officials.

Other Backward Classes Welfare Minister Santvana Chakma highlighted the strides made by OBC students in the state, saying, “OBC students are excelling across various fields, from education to professional careers, building a reputation that will elevate the state.” The event saw participation from OBC Welfare Department Secretary Tapas Roy, Agartala Mayor and MLA Deepak Majumder, OBC State Commission Chairman Tapas Majumder, and other key dignitaries.

The Vidyasagar Socio-Cultural Award, bestowed on six prominent individuals from the OBC community, celebrated contributions in various fields. Recipients for the 2023 and 2024 awards included Uttam Debnath, Swapan Debnath, Dr. Bijoy Kumar Nath, Indrakanta Sinha, Mohini Mohan Nath and Birendra Chandra Debnath.