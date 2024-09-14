Mizoram Seeks Centre’s Aid To Provide Relief To Pig Farmers Affected By African Swine Fever

NET Web Desk

Aizawl, September 14: The Mizoram government has urged the Centre to provide financial assistance to pig farmers affected by the African Swine Fever (ASF) outbreak, which has caused significant losses since 2021.

At a meeting of Ministers of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary in Odisha, Mizoram Minister C Lalsawivunga emphasized the need for compensation and urged the Centre to import vaccines from other countries at the earliest.

The ASF outbreak has affected over 234 villages in five districts, resulting in the death of 12,475 pigs and culling of 21,390 others since January. The outbreak has caused a monetary loss of nearly Rs 800 crore since 2021.

The state government has sought additional assistance of Rs 74.7 lakh from the Centre for the fiscal 2023-24, which has been approved by the National Steering Committee.

Officials believe the outbreak was caused by pigs illegally imported from Bangladesh, with which Mizoram shares a 318-km long international border. Despite efforts to contain it, the ASF has resurfaced multiple times since 2021.