Empowering Women’s SHGs through Hygienic Fermented Fish Production Training under Tripura JICA Project (SCATFORM)

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 26, 2024: As part of its commitment to sustainable community development, the Tripura JICA Project (SCATFORM) recently conducted a 10-day training program on the hygienic production of fermented fish, known as “Shidal.” Led by Deputy Director Gouranga Chandra Sarkar, this program trained 100 Joint Forest Management Committee (JFMC) members from ten women Self-Help Groups (SHGs) within the Charilam Forest Range, Tripura. With an investment of Rs. 9,09,400, the training covered all necessary materials, stipends, and transportation to ensure smooth participation for each beneficiary.

This initiative builds on the project’s previous success, following similar training completed for 90 SHG members under the Belbari Forest Range. Participants showed a particularly strong enthusiasm, especially women from Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities, who demonstrated keen interest in adopting hygienic “Shidal” production as a sustainable livelihood.

Equipped with practical knowledge and skills from this training, the participants are now prepared to start their own production of “Shidal,” aligning with the Tripura JICA Project’s goals of promoting sustainable livelihoods and community-driven resource management. The project has focused on forest restoration, non-timber forest product development, and rural livelihood enhancement for forest-dependent communities.

This training reflects the Tripura JICA Project’s broader mission to uplift rural communities. The recent JICA Mission mid-term review from October 21-24, 2024, highlighted the project’s financial progress (43%) and strong potential in the non-NTFP sector. JICA India reaffirmed its support, lauding the hospitality and dedication of the Tripura Forest Department.

Through initiatives like these, SCATFORM exemplifies the success of collaboration between local communities and international partners, paving the way for sustainable and prosperous development in Tripura’s forest areas.