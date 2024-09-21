KSU Opposes New Cement Plants In Meghalaya Amid Environmental Concerns

NET Web Desk

Shillong, Sep 21: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) has expressed strong opposition to the proposed expansion of Star Cement Limited’s mining lease and the establishment of a new cement plant and power plant by Meghatop Cement Company Private Limited in East Jaintia Hills.

In a letter to the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board (MPSCB), the KSU highlighted that the mining site is located within the Eco-Sensitive Zone of the Narpuh Wildlife Sanctuary and near the Lukha River. KSU President K.S. Suchiang warned that allowing this expansion could lead to significant environmental damage, affecting local agriculture and residents’ livelihoods.

The MPSCB is set to hold a public hearing on October 8 in Brichyrnot Village to discuss Star Cement’s proposal. The KSU noted that the site is about 500 meters from the Lunar River, raising concerns about pollution risks. They mentioned that current operations have already made both the Lunar and Lukha rivers unsafe for drinking.

Suchiang emphasized the importance of the Narpuh Wildlife Sanctuary, which is home to endangered species like the Hoolock Gibbons. He cautioned that mining activities could threaten the sanctuary’s wildlife.

The KSU also opposes plans for a 3.3 MTPA clinker plant, a 2.8 MTPA cement plant, and a 16 MW power plant at Wahiajer. They criticized the MPSCB for scheduling a public hearing on October 18 regarding Meghatop Cement’s proposal without consulting local authorities. The KSU claims that a No Objection Certificate issued by local leadership lacks legitimacy.

The KSU has called for a local committee to address environmental and social issues. They pointed out that existing cement plants have already polluted local rivers with toxic waste and warned that new plants would lead to more mining and deforestation.

Despite promises of local jobs, the KSU expressed concerns that employment opportunities often go to outsiders. They urged the MPSCB to cancel the public hearing and stop the proposed projects, fearing further environmental harm.