Myanmar Army Jet Drops Bombs Near Mizoram border, Tensions Escalate

NET Web Desk

On the morning of November 13, tensions escalated along the Indo-Myanmar border as Myanmar Army fighter jets reportedly dropped two bombs near Mizoram.

Sources indicate heavy firing between the Myanmar army and Chinland Defence Force, situated just 4 kilometers from Mizoram.

Authorities have issued advisories urging residents near the Zokhawthar area, close to the Myanmar border, to remain indoors for safety, as reported.

In response to the heightened conflict, an influx of refugees into Mizoram has been observed, with approximately 150 individuals seeking shelter since the onset of firing.

The situation has reportedly led to 17 reported injuries among refugees and Chinland Defence Force fighters, prompting medical attention.

Injured individuals have been referred to the District Hospital in Champhai for treatment, as per reports.