Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Tripura Buddhist Monks Stages Protest Against Violence in Bangladesh’s Chittagong Hill Tracts

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Northeast, Tripura
Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 21, 2024: Tripura’s Raima Valley Bhikkhu Sangh and other Buddhist groups staged a protest rally in the Agartala city on Saturday in response to a series of violent incidents, including arson, attacks, and the killing of indigenous communities—primarily Buddhists—in Bangladesh’s Rangamati, Khagrachari, and Dirghinala areas.

The protest started from Venuban Bihar in the Buddha mandir area, Agartala saw monks and supporters marching through various routes of the city. The Bhikkhus called for immediate government action to address the worsening situation across the border.

Speaking to reporters during the rally, Ven. Khemchera, a senior monk, condemned the violence against Bangladesh’s minority communities, including the recent looting and vandalism of a Buddha statue at Vanrupa Maitri Vihar.

“The situation is worsening with every passing day,” Ven. Khemchera said. “We urge the Government of India to intervene immediately, to help bring the situation under control, and protect the lives and rights of these minorities.”

The protesters demanded swift diplomatic action to prevent further escalation of violence and safeguard the region’s indigenous populations.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News