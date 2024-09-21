Tripura Buddhist Monks Stages Protest Against Violence in Bangladesh’s Chittagong Hill Tracts

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 21, 2024: Tripura’s Raima Valley Bhikkhu Sangh and other Buddhist groups staged a protest rally in the Agartala city on Saturday in response to a series of violent incidents, including arson, attacks, and the killing of indigenous communities—primarily Buddhists—in Bangladesh’s Rangamati, Khagrachari, and Dirghinala areas.

The protest started from Venuban Bihar in the Buddha mandir area, Agartala saw monks and supporters marching through various routes of the city. The Bhikkhus called for immediate government action to address the worsening situation across the border.

Speaking to reporters during the rally, Ven. Khemchera, a senior monk, condemned the violence against Bangladesh’s minority communities, including the recent looting and vandalism of a Buddha statue at Vanrupa Maitri Vihar.

“The situation is worsening with every passing day,” Ven. Khemchera said. “We urge the Government of India to intervene immediately, to help bring the situation under control, and protect the lives and rights of these minorities.”

The protesters demanded swift diplomatic action to prevent further escalation of violence and safeguard the region’s indigenous populations.