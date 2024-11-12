Arunachal Pradesh Unveils Traditional Adi Apong Rice Wine, Boosting Local Heritage And Entrepreneurship

NET Web Desk

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein launched a range of traditional Adi Apong rice wine in Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh, marking a significant milestone in promoting local heritage and entrepreneurship.

The event showcased two unique varieties: Pijin Apong, made from distinctive black rice known locally as Amkel, and Poro Apong, a fermented blend of rice and paddy husk ashes.

Oter Ering Tayeng, founder of Siang Beverage Pvt. Ltd., expressed pride in preserving the tradition of Adi Apong, which has been brewed by tribals in Arunachal Pradesh for generations. “It’s a beloved drink across the Northeast, offering not only taste but also nutritional benefits,” she said. By commercializing Apong, Tayeng aims to create employment opportunities for local brewers and youth.

Deputy Chief Minister Mein commended Tayeng’s efforts, praising the refined product that showcases the traditional rice wine of the Adis. He also announced plans to elevate Arunachal Pradesh’s diverse GI products to a national stage through a dedicated GI festival.

This initiative highlights Arunachal Pradesh’s rich cultural heritage and the growing potential of its indigenous products. The state is known for its diverse tribes, each with their unique traditions and customs. Festivals play a vital role in the socio-cultural life of the people, and this launch is a testament to the state’s commitment to preserving its heritage.