Tripura on High Alert as Meteorological Department Issues Severe Burns Warning

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 19, 2024: The Meteorological Department has raised concerns over the escalating temperatures in Tripura, issuing a severe burns warning for the upcoming three days. The department has urged the public to take necessary precautions to mitigate the effects of the anticipated hot and humid conditions.

Despite the forecast of cloudy skies, the department warns that wet weather will dominate, with temperatures in many places of Tripura expected to soar to 36 degrees Celsius or even higher. This heatwave is predicted to persist over the next three days, accompanied by a rise in humidity levels across several districts.

The Meteorological Department has issued a series of advisories aimed at minimizing health risks during this period. Residents are advised to limit sun exposure and to maintain hydration by drinking ample water, even in the absence of thirst. Emphasis is placed on the importance of wearing lightweight, light-coloured, and loose-fitting cotton garments to facilitate body cooling. Additionally, the use of protective eyewear is recommended.

For those traveling, carrying water is essential, and the department suggests the consumption of Oral Rehydration Solutions (ORS) and homemade beverages such as lassi, torani (rice water), lemon water, and buttermilk to aid in rehydration.

The department’s warning comes as a proactive measure to prevent any fire-related incidents and to ensure the well-being of the citizens amidst the challenging weather conditions. The public is advised to stay informed and to adhere to the guidelines provided by the Meteorological Department.