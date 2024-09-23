Manipur: MP Bimol Akoijam Questions Military Coordination Following Alleged Intrusion Of 900 Kuki Militants From Myanmar

NET Web Desk

Manipur Lok Sabha MP Dr. Bimol Akoijam has raised concerns over the coordination within the Indian military and security agencies following reports of an intrusion of 900 Kuki militants from Myanmar into the Indian side of Manipur. In a press briefing, Security Advisor and Chairman of the Unified Command,Kuldiep Singh, revealed that a meeting of the Strategic Operation Group (SoG) was held on September 18, 2024, at the Chief Secretary’s Conference Hall to discuss intelligence inputs regarding the infiltration.

According to Kuldiep Singh, the high-level meeting was attended by top officials, including leaders from Central Police Organizations like CRPF, the GOC of the 57 Mountain Division (“Red Shield Division”) of the Indian Army, and the Inspector Generals (IGs) of Assam Rifles (South and East). These senior military officers discussed the situation in detail, assessing the potential threat posed by the intrusion.

The MP, however, questioned the apparent disconnect within the military establishment, particularly regarding a recent social media post by the Indian Army’s 3 Corps (“Spear Corps”). “If senior officials from the 57 Mountain Division and Assam Rifles attended the SoG meeting, how is it that the 3 Corps posted such information on social media?” he asked, suggesting a breakdown in communication.

The MP further questioned whether the 3 Corps’ leadership had been briefed by their own high-ranking military officers who participated in the SoG meeting. “Does this indicate a breakdown of communication and coordination within the military establishment, let alone amongst the security agencies? Is this a professional failure that has led to loss of life and ongoing unrest?” he asked pointedly.

The MP’s concerns come amid heightened tensions in Manipur, and he criticized the use of social media by military units, asking what the motive or purpose behind such posts could be. His remarks have sparked further questions about the effectiveness of security operations and the need for seamless communication between military and civilian authorities to prevent further violence and instability in the region.