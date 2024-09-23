Tripura’s GBP Hospital Provides Free Dialysis to 80-100 Patients Daily Following AIIMS Guidelines: Secretary Kiran Gitte

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 23, 2024: Tripura’s GBP Hospital is now providing dialysis facilities to 80 to 100 patients daily. This was announced by the Secretary of the Health department Kiran Gitte during a press conference held at the Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) conference hall on Monday afternoon.

“Dialysis services at GBP Hospital are being provided based on AIIMS guidelines. We have requested an expert team from AIIMS to visit for an on-site inspection of our dialysis services,” stated Gitte.

Gitte elaborated that since August 1, kidney patients have been receiving dialysis through an outsourcing arrangement at GBP Hospital. “Initially, we faced some challenges during the first ten days, but those issues have been resolved,” he said. “Currently, 5 to 6 patients can be dialyzed with one machine, whereas previously, only one patient was dialyzed per machine. However, we have instructed the outsourcing authorities to continue providing dialysis to one patient per machine to ensure quality.”

Over the past two months, more than 5,000 patients have benefited from the dialysis services at GBP Hospital. “Except for the initial few days, almost all patients have expressed satisfaction with the services,” Gitte noted. He emphasized that while private sector dialysis can be very costly, GBP Hospital offers this service completely free of charge.

To further improve the service, feedback is being actively sought from patients and their families. “We have a format with ten questions to gauge patient satisfaction,” Gitte explained. “Patients provide their feedback after receiving the service.”

Despite the outsourcing arrangement, a government doctor is always present during the dialysis sessions. “Chief Minister Professor (Dr.) Manik Saha has directed that kidney patients should not face any problems. We are maintaining all standards and there will be no compromise on this. The outsourcing authorities have been instructed to deliver this service with utmost dedication,” Gitte said.

Gitte also warned that if the quality of service does not meet expectations, the hospital authorities will take over the dialysis services again.

The press conference was attended by AGMC Principal Dr. Anup Saha, GB Hospital Superintendent Dr. Shankar Chakraborty, Deputy Superintendent Dr. Kanak Chowdhury, and Professor Dr. Tapan Majumder of the Microbiology Department, among others.