3 Women, 3 Minors Missing After Armed Attack In Jiribam; Search Operation Launched: Manipur Police

NET Web Desk

In a press conference at Manipur Police Headquarters, IGP (AP-OPS) IK Muivah reported on a deadly clash in Jiribam that left 10 militants dead following an attack on the Borobekra Police Station and nearby CRPF camp in Jakuradhor. The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. yesterday, with militants using RPGs, INSAS, and AK rifles in an assault that led to a 45-minute exchange of fire.

“When the firing ceased, we discovered 10 militants dead and two elderly individuals who had been burnt to death,” said IGP Muivah. “Tragically, three women and three minors are now missing, and police are actively searching for them.” Reinforcements from Assam Rifles, CRPF, and Civil Police have been deployed, and combing operations are underway in the area.

“We have filed an FIR, and a case has been registered in connection with this unfortunate incident,” Muivah added. “Retaliation was necessary, as part of the CRPF’s mandate, to defend against the attack.”