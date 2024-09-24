Nagaland: Mokokchung Hosts 19th Late Imtitemjen Memorial Table Tennis Tournament

NET Web Desk

The Mokokchung District Table Tennis Association (MDTTA) kicked off the 19th Late Imtitemjen Memorial Table Tennis Tournament today at the Multipurpose Sports Complex.

Forty participants are competing in various categories, including Under 15, Under 19, Under 21, and open events for men and women.

MDTTA President Ali Walling announced that category winners will represent Mokokchung in the Nagaland inter-district tournament.

Guest speaker Imtiyapang Imsong, Nagaland Table Tennis Association treasurer, emphasized self-discipline, sacrifice, and career opportunities in sports.

The two-day tournament, concluding on September 24, offers cash prizes and certificates to winners.