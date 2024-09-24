Sikkim Launches Protected Area Permit Issuance In Mangan District

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Sept 24: The Tourism and Civil Aviation Department has inaugurated the Protected Area Permit (PAP) issuance program at the Tourist Information Centre (TIC) in Mangan, aiming to simplify the permit process for tourists.

Zilla Upadhyaksha Sonam Kipa Bhutia launched the program, joined by SDM Mangan Prakash Rai, Deputy Director Tourism Manoj Chettri, and representatives from travel agencies and local associations.

The TIC Mangan will now issue permits for Nathula Pass, touring bikes, and foreign tourists visiting North Sikkim. This initiative aims to increase tourist footfall and promote longer stays in the district.

Bhutia emphasized the importance of providing a positive experience for tourists and raising awareness about Sikkim’s cleanliness initiatives. SDM Rai appreciated the state government’s vision, stating that tourism is crucial for Sikkim’s economy.

Deputy Director Chettri explained that this initiative is part of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang’s objective to promote balanced tourism development across all districts. New TICs will soon be operational in Lachen and Lachung to facilitate tourists and aid in disaster rescues.