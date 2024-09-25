Nagaland Speaker Sharingain Longkumer Joins CPA India Region Executive Committee

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Sept 25: Speaker of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly, Sharingain Longkumer, has been selected as a member of the Executive Committee of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region.

Longkumer’s selection was announced during the 10th CPA India Region Conference held in New Delhi’s Parliament House.

The Executive Committee comprises 6-7 members, including Speakers from across India, and is headed by the Speaker of Lok Sabha.

Longkumer attended the conference alongside Deputy Speaker S. Toiho Yeptho and NLA Secretary-In-Charge Khruohituonuo Rio.

As a member of the Executive Committee, Longkumer will contribute to promoting parliamentary democracy and cooperation among Commonwealth countries.