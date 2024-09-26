45 Naga Youths Granted Bail In Punjab Call Centre Scam Case

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Sept 26: In a significant development, the High Court has granted interim bail to 45 Naga youths arrested in May for their alleged involvement in a call centre scam.

The youths, employed at call centers operated by individuals from Gujarat and Maharashtra, were accused of sending fraudulent messages to foreigners and extracting money under various schemes.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio congratulated the state’s Advocate General, K N Balgopal, and his team for their efforts in securing the release of the youths.

Rio took to social media to express his appreciation, stating, “I appreciate the efforts of Advocate General Shri K N Balgopal and his team in ensuring the release of our youths.”

The youths were arrested on May 15 under various sections of the Information Technology Act and the Indian Penal Code and spent four months in prison.

Their bail pleas were initially rejected by the Chief Judicial Magistrate and the District Judge, prompting the Chief Minister’s intervention.

The Advocate General then took swift legal action to secure their release, arguing that none of the accused youth were beneficiaries of the alleged fraudulent schemes.

The actual beneficiaries, businessmen from Gujarat and Maharashtra, remained at large.

The High Court, presided over by Justice Rajesh Bharadwaj, heard the case over three separate hearings and acknowledged the lack of evidence against the accused.

The court granted relief to all 45 individuals, including 10 women.

The Nagaland government is now making arrangements to facilitate their smooth return home.