Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu Embarks on Historic Visit to Remote Tribal Village in Dhalai District

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 10, 2024: In a significant move aimed at bridging the gap between the state’s administration and its most remote communities, Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu undertook a historic visit to the tribal village of West Gobinda Bari, situated under the Chawmanu RD block in Dhalai district, on Monday. This visit marks a notable effort in reaching the aspirational district, which has long been deprived of basic amenities such as roads, power, water, and communication networks.

Governor Reddy, undeterred by the challenging terrain and lack of connectivity, embarked on a journey by car, before trekking through steep hills alongside senior officials. Accompanying him were the District Magistrate Saju Vaheed, Superintendent of Police of Dhalai district, Additional District Magistrate (ADM), Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Longtharai, and officials from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and various state departments.

Speaking at an interactive function with the villagers, Governor Reddy emphasized the government’s commitment to uplift the most backward areas of the country in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision. “In compliance with the Prime Minister’s vision for overall development of backward areas, especially aspirational districts and blocks, the central government has rolled out an ambitious development program,” the Governor said. “To understand the unique problems and challenges faced by tribal communities, it is necessary to visit these remote areas personally. This is why I have decided to come to Dhalai district and visit three villages, including Rajmoni Rowaja Para in West Gobinda Bari,” he added.

For the villagers, Governor Reddy’s visit was a momentous occasion. Many noted that they had not seen a Governor in their village for over three decades. They eagerly shared their grievances, raising issues related to the lack of roads, access to clean drinking water, irregular electricity supply, and poor mobile network connectivity.

Governor Reddy listened attentively, addressing each concern with a commitment to action. “I assure you that the government is keen to resolve these issues,” he told the gathering, urging the concerned departments to expedite their work.

District Magistrate Saju Vaheed, also present during the visit, took the opportunity to explain various central and state government schemes designed to improve living conditions in the region. He assured the villagers that their concerns would be addressed in a timely manner, adding, “We are here to ensure that development reaches every corner of the state, and we will continue to work towards resolving these pressing issues.”

The Governor’s visit did not end with West Gobinda Bari. On Tuesday, he continued his outreach tour, visiting another interior village, reaffirming his commitment to understanding the challenges faced by the most underserved communities in Tripura. His initiative is seen as a crucial step toward connecting the state’s tribal population with the broader developmental efforts underway across the nation.