Congress Leaders Rahul And Priyanka Gandhi To Campaign In Assam Next Week

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vandra will visit Assam next week to campaign for opposition candidates.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said Vadra will address public meetings in Assam’s Jorhat and Tripura on April 16.

In the Jorhat constituency, Congress has nominated its deputy leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi, who will take on incumbent MP Topon Kumar Gogoi of the BJP.

Additionally, State party leader Bedabrat Bora said Rahul Gandhi will visit the state on April 17 and will address two public meetings — one at Jorhat for Gaurav Gogoi and the other in Dibrugarh for Congress-backed Assam Jatiya Parishad candidate Lurinjyoti Gogoi.

Polling in Jorhat and Dibrugarh constituencies will take place in the first phase on April 19.

