Tripura: 12-Year-Old Girl Molested by Home Tutor, Sparks Tension in Khowai District

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 25, 2024: A 12-year-old girl from the Tripura’s Krishnapur assembly constituency area under Khowai district was allegedly molested by her home tutor leading to intense tension in the locality. The girl’s father has lodged a formal complaint with the Teliamura police station.

It is reported that the minor girl had been attending private tuition sessions with a youth named Sagar Das, who resides in the same area. The girl’s father has accused Sagar Das of inappropriately touching his daughter during these sessions. Initially, the girl did not disclose the abuse to her family due to fear. However, the family eventually learned about the molestation and promptly approached the police. The father filed a complaint against Sagar Das with the Teliamura police station three days back.

The situation has been further complicated by the fact that Sagar Das’ father Bishnu Das is a well-known BJP leader in the Krishnapur assembly constituency area and is known to be close to Minister Bikash Debbarma. The girl’s father has alleged that Bishnu Das is attempting to shield his son from the consequences of his actions.

“We are seeking justice for our daughter. No one should have to go through what she has endured. We hope the authorities will take strict action against the accused,” said the girl’s father.

The incident has sparked outrage among the local residents, who are demanding swift and stringent action against the accused. The police have assured that they are investigating the matter thoroughly and will ensure justice is served.

This case has highlighted the urgent need for stringent measures to protect minors from such heinous acts and to ensure that those in positions of power do not misuse their influence to obstruct justice.