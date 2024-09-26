Meghalaya Forest Department Launches Afforestation Initiatives

NET Web Desk

The Forest and Environment Department of Meghalaya launched two major initiatives to strengthen afforestation efforts across the state. Introduced at an inception workshop on September 25 at Sylvan House, Lower Lachumiere, these projects aim to enhance the department’s capacity to rehabilitate barren and degraded forest areas.

The first project, Development of Schedule of Rates for Afforestation Works in Meghalaya, will create site-specific afforestation models tailored to the state’s diverse landscapes, including abandoned mines. Standardizing nursery and plantation operations will promote modern tools and equipment.

The second project targets 50 commercially important tree species, establishing 500 hectares of in-situ and 60 hectares of ex-situ seed sources. A medium-term seed storage unit in Upper Shillong will preserve 10-15 tonnes of seeds. Collaboration with the National Bureau of Plant Genetic Resources will ensure long-term preservation of wild plant seeds.

Senior officials, forest officers from neighboring states, and regional scientists gathered at the workshop to discuss project implementation and future collaborations. These initiatives will play a vital role in Meghalaya’s efforts to restore its forests and improve environmental sustainability.