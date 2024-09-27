Assam Congress Leader Terms CM’s Assam Accord Push “Political Gimmick”

NET Web Desk

Assam Congress leader Ripun Bora has welcomed the implementation of the Assam Accord, specifically Clause 6, but criticized Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s recent push for it as a “political gimmick” aimed at securing support for the 2026 assembly elections. Bora emphasized that the Congress party, a signatory to the Accord initiated by late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, remains committed to its implementation in both letter and spirit.

Bora pointed out that the Justice (Retd) Biplab Sarma Committee, constituted by the Assam Government for Clause 6 implementation, submitted its recommendations three years ago. Despite the Home Minister’s assurance in Parliament to implement these recommendations in full, progress has been slow. Bora alleged that Sarma’s sudden interest stems from concerns about losing power in the upcoming elections.

Expressing skepticism about Sarma’s sincerity, Bora noted that the state government claims to be moving forward with the recommendations, but the report remains with the state and has not been forwarded to the Centre. Bora questioned Sarma’s motives, suggesting that his actions are driven by political expediency rather than genuine commitment to the Accord’s objectives, particularly protecting the rights and interests of Assam’s indigenous population.

The Congress leader’s criticism highlights the ongoing debate surrounding the Assam Accord’s implementation and its significance in the state’s politics, especially with the 2026 assembly elections looming.