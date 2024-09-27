Chief Minister Golay Chairs Crucial Meeting To Resolve Land Issues In Sikkim

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Sept 27: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay chaired a high-level meeting at Samman Bhawan to address longstanding land issues affecting the state’s infrastructure development.

Senior officials from the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), Border Roads Organisation (BRO), and Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) attended the meeting.

The Chief Minister received detailed briefings on land acquisition and road development challenges, including compensation concerns and disputes.

Tamang emphasized the need for inter-agency collaboration to facilitate infrastructure growth while respecting landowners’ concerns. He advocated for a unified approach to resolving grievances.

Key officials, including the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, Secretaries of various departments, District Collectors, and Sub-divisional Magistrates, were present.

The meeting aimed to streamline land acquisition processes, resolve specific disputes, and explore effective mediation strategies.

This initiative demonstrates the state government’s commitment to addressing pressing infrastructure concerns and promoting development in Sikkim.

With the Chief Minister’s leadership, Sikkim continues to prioritize growth and progress while ensuring the interests of its citizens are protected.