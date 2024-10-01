Arunachal Pradesh Appeals For Rs 2,000 Crore Central Grant

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Oct 1: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein urged the Centre for increased funding for development projects, citing a lack of assistance from international agencies due to China’s protests.

During a meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Mein highlighted Arunachal Pradesh’s deprivation of externally aided projects, resulting in missed financial benefits and technical expertise.

Mein requested a one-time grant of Rs 2,000 crore to replace 5,500 dilapidated SPT residential quarters with multistoried RCC buildings, citing inefficiencies caused by outdated infrastructure.

He emphasized the need to consider the cost disability index when allocating resources to hilly states, given the high infrastructure creation and maintenance costs due to the state’s challenging terrain and harsh climate.

Mein’s appeal seeks to address the unique challenges faced by Arunachal Pradesh, ensuring adequate support for its development.