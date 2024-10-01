Meghalaya: Autonomous District Councils Request Rs 8,877 Crore From 16th Finance Commission

NET Web Desk

Shillong, Oct 1: The three Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) in Meghalaya have submitted a formal request for Rs 8,877.51 crore to the 16th Finance Commission, aiming to secure funding for the next five years. This proposal highlights the significant financial needs of the councils to support various developmental projects within their jurisdictions.

Among the councils, the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) is seeking the largest allocation of Rs 5,042.30 crore. Meanwhile, the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) has requested Rs 2,641.54 crore, and the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC) is asking for Rs 1,019.60 crore. These amounts reflect the councils’ commitment to enhancing infrastructure and services in their respective areas.

The joint proposal was presented to Arvind Panagariya, the chairman of the 16th Finance Commission, by KHADC chief Pyniaid Sing Syiem. In addition to the central grants, the councils have requested Rs 174.07 crore earmarked for 2% contingency charges, which would provide financial flexibility for unexpected expenses.

Syiem emphasized the need for increased untied grants in future allocations, expressing concerns over the previous 15th Finance Commission’s focus on tied grants. The ADCs believe that tied grants restrict their ability to address diverse community needs effectively, as funding is often limited to specific projects.

To address this issue, the ADCs have urged the Finance Commission to consider a more flexible funding approach. They have advocated for the allocation of funds that can be utilized across a wider range of development initiatives, including education, healthcare, and community infrastructure.

Furthermore, the ADCs have requested that future central funding be routed through the Ministry for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) or the North Eastern Council (NEC), rather than the Ministry of Panchayati Raj (MoPR). Syiem pointed out that the ADCs operate under Article 244 and the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, which delineates their governance framework and funding needs.

The councils also addressed the impact of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) ban on coal mining in Meghalaya, which has been in place for the past decade. This ban has significantly affected their revenue, as the councils rely heavily on coal royalties. Consequently, both the JHADC and GHADC have struggled to meet payroll obligations. The ADCs have requested that the Finance Commission recommend grants to support their operational expenses from the central government’s revenue deficit budget grant.