Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu Embarks On Development Drive In Mizoram’s Rural Areas

Aizawl, Oct 2: Indra Sena Reddy Nallu, the newly-appointed Governor of Mizoram, began his official duties with a tour of Falkawn, Aibawk, and Selesih on October 1.

Following his swearing-in ceremony, Governor Reddy visited Zokhua in Falkawn, a replica of a traditional Mizo village. In Aibawk, he inspected the Primary Health Centre, schools, and churches, engaging with local leaders and emphasizing the significance of community collaboration in rural development.

The Governor also toured the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) in Aizawl and the College of Veterinary Science & Animal Husbandry in Selesih, where he promoted sustainable farming practices. He concluded his visit by discussing livestock management strategies with officials at the college’s livestock units.

This inaugural tour underscores Governor Reddy’s commitment to enhancing agricultural and rural development initiatives in Mizoram.

