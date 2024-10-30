Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Manipur Government Allocates Rs 5 Crore For Aid To Internally Displaced Persons

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Manipur, Northeast
NET Web Desk

Imphal, Oct 30: The Manipur government has approved a financial aid package of over Rs 5 crore to support internally displaced persons (IDPs) across the state. Each IDP will receive Rs 1,000, along with essential supplies for daily living, as outlined in an official notification.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced that the assistance will be distributed prior to the upcoming Diwali and ‘Ningol Chakouba’ festivals. In a related initiative, Singh also launched the ‘Run for Unity Marathon’ on the eve of National Unity Day. Organized by the Department of Youth Affairs and Sports, the marathon covered approximately 4 km and aimed to enhance community engagement and promote unity among residents.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News