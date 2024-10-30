Manipur Government Allocates Rs 5 Crore For Aid To Internally Displaced Persons

NET Web Desk

Imphal, Oct 30: The Manipur government has approved a financial aid package of over Rs 5 crore to support internally displaced persons (IDPs) across the state. Each IDP will receive Rs 1,000, along with essential supplies for daily living, as outlined in an official notification.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced that the assistance will be distributed prior to the upcoming Diwali and ‘Ningol Chakouba’ festivals. In a related initiative, Singh also launched the ‘Run for Unity Marathon’ on the eve of National Unity Day. Organized by the Department of Youth Affairs and Sports, the marathon covered approximately 4 km and aimed to enhance community engagement and promote unity among residents.