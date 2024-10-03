Manipur: Mob Storms Police Station In Ukhrul, Loots Arms During Clash Between Two Groups

NET Web Desk

A mob stormed a police station in Ukhrul town and reportedly looted weapons during a violent clash between two groups on Wednesday. The incident occurred amid escalating tensions over the cleaning of a disputed land as part of the ‘Swachhata Abhiyan’ campaign.

The clash left three dead and 30 injured, with gunfire exchanged between the groups. The police station, located at Wino Bazar, was attacked while the violence continued. “A mob, mainly comprising youths, stormed the station and decamped with government weapons,” an official said. The exact number and types of weapons stolen are under investigation, though unofficial reports suggest AK-47 and INSAS rifles may have been taken.

This marks the first instance of a police station being looted in a Naga-majority area, with prior incidents primarily occurring in Meitei or Kuki-dominated regions during ongoing ethnic strife in Manipur. The station is situated close to an Assam Rifles camp, raising concerns over regional security.

Prohibitory orders have been enforced under BNSS Section 163, and mobile internet services have been suspended in the town. Authorities remain on high alert, with Additional Director General of Police L. Kailun directing district officers to bolster security around arms and ammunition stores.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.