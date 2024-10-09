“Politics Of Vendetta…”: Manipur Congress Condemns ED Summons To Party President

NET Web Desk

The Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has condemned the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) summons issued to its President, K Meghachandra Singh. Senior MPCC spokesperson N Bupenda Meitei criticized the summons, describing it as an act of “politics of vendetta.”

Addressing the media at Congress Bhawan, Meitei highlighted Meghachandra’s fearless stance in voicing concerns against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) governments at both the Centre and in Manipur. He emphasized that Meghachandra, as an elected legislator and Congress president, has consistently advocated for the people, bringing attention to the failures of the government, especially amid the ongoing turmoil in the state since May 2023.

“Meghachandra, as president and an elected legislator, has fearlessly spoken out against the double-engine BJP government at both the Centre and the state. He represents the voice of the people, highlighting the government’s failures and working tirelessly for the welfare of the state,” said Bhupendra Meitei.

Meghachandra received the ED summons at his residence, which required his appearance in New Delhi on October 7, 2024. Meitei pointed out that the short notice made it impossible for Meghachandra to attend. On Monday, Meghachandra ‘failed’ to appear before the ED in connection with an investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA).

Bhupendra Meitei further accused the Union Government of using the summons as a tactic to suppress dissent and cover up its “colossal failures” in Manipur, particularly criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s refusal to visit the state during the crisis.

“The Congress cannot be intimidated, and Rahul Gandhi is a fearless leader. This ED summons will not silence us. We will continue to fight for the people and expose the failures of the double-engine government,” Bhupendra Meitei said.