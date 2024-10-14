Jentiren Jamir To Represent Nagaland In Femina Miss India 2024

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Oct 14: Jentiren Jamir will represent Nagaland at the Femina Miss India 2024 pageant, scheduled to take place on October 16 in Mumbai.

The 23-year-old was the 2nd runner-up at Miss Nagaland 2022. Currently pursuing a master’s degree in Sociology, Jamir considers her participation in Femina Miss India a significant milestone in her journey of self-discovery, confidence, and growth.

“I hope this platform will challenge me to push boundaries and strive for the best version of myself,” she said.

The Beauty and Aesthetics Society of Nagaland expressed confidence in Jamir’s abilities, citing her talent and dedication.

As Nagaland’s representative, Jamir will compete with contestants from across the country, vying for the coveted title.