Nagaland Rifle Association President Merang Jamir Represents India At ISSF World Cup Final

NET Web Desk

Merang Jamir, President of the Nagaland Rifle Association (NRA), is currently attending the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Final as a member of the Organizing Committee.

The prestigious event, held at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi from October 13-18, features 124 top sport shooters from 34 nations competing in Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun events.

Jamir, nominated by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), is also serving as a Technical Official for the tournament.

“ISSF World Cup Final is a premier platform for shooters to showcase their skills,” Jamir said. “I’m honored to represent India and Nagaland in this esteemed event.”

The ISSF World Cup Final 2024 promises intense competition, with the world’s best shooters vying for top honors.