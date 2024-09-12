Arunachal’s Tumken Sora Set To Appear In The Web Series, The Family Man Season 3

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Sept 12: In a exciting development for fans of the popular web series, former Mr Arunachal and Rubaru Mr India, Tumken Sora, has been cast in the upcoming third season of The Family Man. The 29-year-old actor from Leparada district in Arunachal Pradesh will star alongside acclaimed actor Manoj Bajpayee in the series.

Sora, who holds a degree in science and technology from Jawaharlal Nehru College, Hyderabad, expressed his excitement about the role, saying, “I am feeling good and excited.”

The Family Man Season 3 is currently in production and promises to bring more thrills and action-packed sequences, with Sora’s addition expected to bring fresh talent to the show.