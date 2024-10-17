Security Forces Continue Search Operations In Manipur, Recover Arms, Ammunition From Churachandpur

NET Web Desk

Security forces in Manipur continued their search operations and area domination efforts in the fringe and vulnerable areas of the hill and valley districts on Wednesday. During the operations, they recovered various arms and ammunition, according to a statement from the Manipur Police Control Room.

Among the items seized were one .303 rifle with a magazine, four 12mm single-barrel rifles, one 12mm rifle, one 9mm pistol with a magazine, four improvised mortars (pumpi guns), 57 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, 20 rounds of 9mm ammunition, six rounds of .303 rifle ammunition, and two tear gas gun shells. The recoveries were made from Canan Veng, New Lamka, in Churachandpur district.

The police further stated that the situation in the state remains under control. They ensured the safe movement of 151 vehicles along NH-37 and 494 vehicles along NH-02, both carrying essential items. Strict security measures have been implemented in vulnerable areas, with security convoys provided in sensitive stretches to guarantee the free and safe passage of vehicles.

Additionally, a total of 110 Nakas or checkpoints were set up across different districts of Manipur, both in the hill and valley regions. No detentions were reported in connection with violations across the state, according to the statement.